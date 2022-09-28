Visakhapatnam: think innovatively, Scientific Adviser urges Andhra University students

Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy speaking to students of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy is seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy urged the young minds at Andhra University to think innovatively as innovation was the future. “We must work in advance frontier technology and come out with cutting-edge ideas and technology, as we have to think ahead of other countries and work on tomorrow’s technology,” he said.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat- the need, metamorphosis and the way forward’ to the students and faculty members of Andhra University here on Wednesday.

He pointed out that India was going through a transformation in multiple areas and things are changing fast. “Earlier, 80% of the engineers, especially from the IITs, were going abroad. But now more than 75% are staying back, as we have the ecosystem to support the scientific temper of the young engineers and scientists,” he said.

He said that work is going on fast-track in various sectors related to the defence such as stealth technology, composite material, green engines, propulsion, artificial intelligence, robotics and cyber warfare.

‘Over 75,000 startups’

Mr. Reddy said that the Union Government was in the mood to support startups in a big way. “In 2016, there were only 471 startups, but today we have over 75,000 startups working in various areas. This is a quantum jump, we are encouraging more numbers. The Defence Ministry is supporting about 60 startups and we are ready to fund to the tune of ₹10 to ₹50 crore, if the idea, concept and design are good,” he said.

He also informed the gathering that DRDO has tie-ups with about 400 colleges and is encouraging the setting up of incubation centres. “We have also allocated a budget of about ₹1,100 crore,” he said. “From being a major importer of defence material, today we are among the exporters, with our indigenous products earning a good reputation and finding a market,”he said.

Talking about Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, he said that the aircraft is doing well and shortly another 83 will be inducted into the Indian Air Force to the existing fleet of 40, to take the tally to 143 aircraft.

He also said that the development of Tejas Mark-II is in the advanced stage and work is on a fast-track for the HAL’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Mr. Reddy also highlighted the success of other indigenously-built war machines such as the main battle tank (MBT) Arjun and 155mm artillery guns.

“These guns were showcased on Independence Day and they have the longest range in the world. Our Mission Shakti, was also a success and today we have a missile cruising at 11 km per second that can knock off a satellite in orbit,” he said.

Even, the commissioning of INS Vikrant, talks about our self-reliance and most importantly, the steel used to build the ship was produced indigenously, he added.

Earlier, AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy spoke about harnessing the demographic dividend.