Visakhapatnam: There is a need to train Indian youth on technopreneurial opportunities, says ITAAP Chairman

Six-day technopreneurship development programme begins at Andhra University

February 13, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A six-day technopreneurship development programme began at Andhra University here on Monday. The programme is jointly being organised by DPIIT-IPR Chair, Institutions Innovation Council Andhra University and National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Hyderabad.

Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) Chairman (Investment Committee) R.L. Narayana inaugurated the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narayana said, “Technopreneurship is the need of the hour for Atmanirbhar Bharat. There is a need to train Indian youth on technopreneurial opportunities as the State and the Central governments provide immense support to promote IP innovation and startups. These kinds of initiatives are absolutely necessary to position Visakhapatnam as one of the leading innovation hubs in the country.”

Programme Coordinator H. Purushottam said that a huge IP and innovation entrepreneurship ecosystem has been created in the AU campus. Seventeen resource persons would give lectures during the course of the programme, he added.

