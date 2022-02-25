Visakhapatnam: The Hindu Young world to organise painting competition for students

JSW Paints, in association with The Hindu Young World, is organising the JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022, a pan India painting competition for schoolchildren.

As part of that, a competition is being held in Visakhapatnam.

The last date for online registration and submission is February 28 and the paintings must reach The Hindu office by March 3.

The competition is being held in three stages- preliminary round, zonal round and national round.

The competition is being held for three categories – sub-junior for students from classes 3 to 5, junior from classes 6 to 8 and seniors from classes 9 to 12.

The topics for sub-juniors are ‘Tourism in India’ or ‘save nature’, for juniors they are ‘India- the land of culture’ or “Gender equality’ and for seniors they are ‘My vision for India 2050’ or ‘preserve our wildlife’.

The students have to choose any one topic from the respective categories and paint the art on A3 white drawing sheet.

Log on to ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints for registration and other details.

For more details, call Mr. M. Ravi Shankar on 90105 88788