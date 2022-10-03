Visakhapatnam: The Hindu photographer wins national-level award

Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto presents award to K.R. Deepak

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 03, 2022 21:18 IST

K. R. Deepak(extreme right), Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, Visakhapatnam, receiving the first prize in the ‘Cities of Tomorrow’ competition, from Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, Visakhapatnam, has secured the first position in the photo competition entitled: ‘Cities of Tomorrow’, organised by the Cities Investment to Innovate, Integrate & Sustain (CITIIS) programme.

Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto presented the award, carrying a cheque for ₹50,000 and a certificate, to him at the opening ceremony of the ‘Cities of Tomorrow’ photography exhibition, being organised at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, on Monday. The winning photograph will be on display at the expo, which will be on till October 6.

Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kunal Kumar, Director NIUA Hitesh Vaidya, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of France in India Damien Syed, Country Director – India French Development Agency Bruno Bosel and renowned photographer and Chairperson of the Jury Raghu Rai, participated in the opening ceremony.

