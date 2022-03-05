Visakhapatnam: Telugu Yuvatha opposes conversion of Bangladesh ship as a floating restaurant

‘The ship may impact environment near the beach’

Members of Telugu Yuvatha, a wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), took a strong objection to converting of the Bangladeshi ship MVV Maa, which ran aground near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam, into a floating restaurant. They staged a protest near the project site on Saturday and alleged that the ship may impact the environment including the aquatic species near the beach. The members also raised slogans demanding immediate removal of the ship from the site to protect the environment.

TDP leader L. Krishna alleged after the ship ran aground during October 2020, and that the owners of the ship were unable to bear the cost of salvaging it and had dumped the ship here. The Tourism Department officials claim that the ship was handed over to a private company and is being converted into a restaurant without conducting environment checks. But due to the toxic material being released from the ship, the surrounding environment may be affected, he alleged. He alleged that there was no clarity in the deal and it was finalised overnight.

