Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party leaders protest against garbage collection tax, ULC G.O.

‘State government burdening people in the form of various taxes’

Members from the Telugu Desam Party(TDP), led by its Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao and former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, staged a protest against Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) G.O and the State government’s decision to levy user charges for garbage collection, near the Gandhi Statue at GVMC Building in the city, on Saturday.

Raising slogans against the YSR Congress Party and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP leaders alleged that instead of coming up with revenue generation ideas, the State government is imposing burden on people. The TDP leaders demanded immediate withdrawal of G.O No. 36 pertaining to ULC. They also alleged that the government is forcibly collecting user charges for garbage collection.

TDP GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and leaders from various constituencies were present.