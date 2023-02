Visakhapatnam: Telugu Department of Andhra University to enter into MoU with literary organisation

February 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Telugu Department of Andhra University is going to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Navasahiti International, a literary organisation based in Chennai, to promote literary activities among students and the youth. Department head Jerra Apparao said that literary programmes will be organised in collaboration with the Navasahiti. ADVERTISEMENT

