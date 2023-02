February 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Telugu Department of Andhra University is going to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Navasahiti International, a literary organisation based in Chennai, to promote literary activities among students and the youth. Department head Jerra Apparao said that literary programmes will be organised in collaboration with the Navasahiti.