February 27, 2023 - Visakhapatnam

The Telugu Department of Andhra University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Navasahiti International, a literary organisation based in Chennai, to promote literary activities among students and the youth. Department head Jerra Apparao said that literary programmes will be organised in collaboration with the Navasahiti. Mr. S.V. Suryaprakash Rao from Navasahiti and Mr. Appa Rao signed the agreement, according to a release here on Monday.