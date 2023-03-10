ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman seeks better deal for BCs from Union government

March 10, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Centre failed to address the long-pending demand of providing reservations in promotions to BC employees’

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao has said that OBCs constitute a majority of the population in the country and they should be given their due share in all sectors.

Mr. Mohan Rao participated in a seminar on OBC reservations, jointly organised by OBC Unions and All India OBC Railway Employees Association, held at a hotel in the city. The chairman in his keynote address shared the observations of the BC Commission in the country and the nature of implementation of reservations.

He has expressed his anguish over the non-responsive attitude of the Central Government in addressing the long-pending demand of providing reservations in promotions to BC employees. He regretted that though there was provision for 27% reservation, not even 15% of the candidates were availing it due to lack of eligibility. Repeated pleas to the Central Government in this regard to take necessary corrective steps have not yielded any results so far, he said.

Mr. Mohan Rao said that if no eligible BC candidates were found, such vacancies should be filled up through backlog special drive recruitment. Unfortunately, even this has not been done by the Central Government which shows its biased attitude against BC s. He has also found fault with the Centre for not disclosing the socio-economic caste-based census 2011, conducted by spending ₹5 crore.

