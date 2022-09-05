Visakhapatnam: teaching, research are intertwined and mutually beneficial, says IISc scientist

He emphasises on interdisciplinary studies to design new subjects

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 05, 2022 22:07 IST

Recalling of the contribution of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers’ Day, the call to teachers to live up to his expectations and felicitation of outstanding teachers marked the celebrations by various educational institutions and other organisations in the city on Monday.

Noted scientist and Padmashri awardee from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore P. Balaram attended as the chief guest at the Teachers’ Day celebrations at GITAM Deemed to be University. After offering floral tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan, the chief guest said that teaching and research were intertwined and mutually beneficial. He emphasised on the interdisciplinary studies to design new subjects and also to develop new knowledge society.

GITAM president M. Sribhrarath said that teaching has become more and more complex and challenging now a days. He pointed that all teachers must continually upgrade their skills irrespective of their subject area.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Registrar D. Gunasekharan, vice-president .M.Gangadhara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellors Y.Gowtham Rao, B.Gitanjali and Jayashankar Vairyar participated.

Andhra University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan participted as chief guest at the Teachers’ Day celebrations of Sri Ramanuja Educational Society held in the prestigious TLN Sabha Hall of Andhra University. He addressed the gathering and inspired students to take up the challenges in life and seek guidance from the teachers.

Mohan Venkat Ram from Department of Commerce and Management Studies, Andhra University, spoke.

Teachers Day Celebrations were organised by the BJP at the party office, under the aegis of Cultrural Wing convener Javvadi Lakshmi and Spiritual Cell convener Vayunandana Rao.

BJP Parliament District president Raveendra Medapati presided.

Meegada Ramalinga Swamy, Velamala Simmanna, Damera Surya Rao, writer Swarnalatha, former Principal of BVK College Radhakrishna and Paluri Lakshmana Swamy were felicitated on the occasion.

