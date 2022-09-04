Visakhapatnam: teachers’ unions to boycott awards function on September 5

Leaders of various unions seek withdrawal of cases registered against them during the past few days

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 04, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Several teacher’s unions from the district on Sunday gave a call to boycott Teachers’ Day celebrations, being organised by the State government on September 5. The union leaders have also demanded that the State government withdraw cases registered against them during the past few days.

District General Secretary of A.P United Teachers’ Federation T. Apparao and district president D. Nageswara Rao alleged that the State government has been foisting various cases under different Sections against the teachers, who were questioning its actions. They alleged that the teachers were being handed over notices at their homes and in front of students in the schools. It was atrocious to book cases against them though they had not committed any crime, they said.

The UTF members said that while on one hand the government was portraying teachers as culprits, on the other, it wants to felicitate them. Hence, the UTF was boycotting the Teachers’ Day celebrations, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Teachers’ Federation president K. Srinivas said that during his election campaign Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to solve their problems, if his government was elected to power, but failed to honour it. He said the federation was against the felicitation of teachers once a year, and their ‘harassment’ for the rest of the year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, Teachers’ Day celebrations will be held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena on Monday from 10 a.m. District Educational Officer B. Chandrakala said that as many as 72 teachers will be receiving Best Teacher awards in various categories. Three teachers from Visakhapatnam - M. Thirumala Sreedevi, Headmistress (PNM High School, Bheemunipatnam), Madana Anasuya, Secondary Grade teacher (MPPS Sowbhagyapuram, Pendurthi mandal) and Pallikala Prabhakara Rao, retired SA-PET (ZP High School, Thota Garuvu, Chinagadili) - have been selected for the State Best Teacher Awards - 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app