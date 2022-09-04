Visakhapatnam: teachers’ unions to boycott awards function on September 5

Leaders of various unions seek withdrawal of cases registered against them during the past few days

Several teacher’s unions from the district on Sunday gave a call to boycott Teachers’ Day celebrations, being organised by the State government on September 5. The union leaders have also demanded that the State government withdraw cases registered against them during the past few days.

District General Secretary of A.P United Teachers’ Federation T. Apparao and district president D. Nageswara Rao alleged that the State government has been foisting various cases under different Sections against the teachers, who were questioning its actions. They alleged that the teachers were being handed over notices at their homes and in front of students in the schools. It was atrocious to book cases against them though they had not committed any crime, they said.

The UTF members said that while on one hand the government was portraying teachers as culprits, on the other, it wants to felicitate them. Hence, the UTF was boycotting the Teachers’ Day celebrations, they said.

AP Teachers’ Federation president K. Srinivas said that during his election campaign Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to solve their problems, if his government was elected to power, but failed to honour it. He said the federation was against the felicitation of teachers once a year, and their ‘harassment’ for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Teachers’ Day celebrations will be held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena on Monday from 10 a.m. District Educational Officer B. Chandrakala said that as many as 72 teachers will be receiving Best Teacher awards in various categories. Three teachers from Visakhapatnam - M. Thirumala Sreedevi, Headmistress (PNM High School, Bheemunipatnam), Madana Anasuya, Secondary Grade teacher (MPPS Sowbhagyapuram, Pendurthi mandal) and Pallikala Prabhakara Rao, retired SA-PET (ZP High School, Thota Garuvu, Chinagadili) - have been selected for the State Best Teacher Awards - 2022.