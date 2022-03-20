Visakhapatnam: teachers in tribal areas should know social and cultural background of their students, says APSERMC member

‘It will result in effective teaching’

AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) member V. Narayana Reddy has suggested that teachers in tribal areas should know the social and cultural background of their students for effective teaching.

He held a meeting with the Mandal Education Officers in the district at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall here on Saturday.

Prof. Narayana Reddy, who is also an anthropologist, said that he had noticed that tribal students with the same level of education, hailing from different sub-castes, had different levels of understanding. This was due to their social and cultural differences and upbringing at their homes.

He commended DEO Chandrakala, Regional Joint Director of Education Jyothi Kumari and Deputy Education Officer Prema Kumar, who assisted in the conduct of the meeting.

Regional conclaves

Prof. Narayana Reddy said that the commission would hold regional conclaves on tribal education at Tirupati during the first week of April, Vijayawada during the third week of April and in Visakhapatnam in the first week of May.