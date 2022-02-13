Visakhapatnam: teacher booked for ‘beating’ student with a cable wire
The city police registered a case against a teacher SK Mehta for allegedly beating his Class IX student seriously with a cable wire at Narava area in Pendurthi here on Sunday. The boy received injuries on his back and hands. After he complained about the incident to his parents, the family members approached police and lodged a complaint.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.