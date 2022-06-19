Visakhapatnam: Teach for Change Trust invites applications from volunteers to teach in government schools

Actor Manchu Lakshmi, educationist Pydah Krishna Prasad and others at a press meet on the ‘Pega Teach for Change’ literacy programme in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

June 19, 2022 22:16 IST

Teach for Change Trust has invited applications from prospective volunteers for its flagship ‘Pega Teach for Change Literacy’ programme

Manchu Lakshmi, Chairperson of the Trust, Chaitanya MSRK, trustee and CEO, and Suman Reddy, MD of Pegasystems, participated at a programme organised in this regard here on Sunday.

Ms. Lakshmi said that during the last two years, the pandemic has proved the importance of quality education that could support and strengthen communities. The objective of the programme was to support underprivileged children studying in government schools. She said that the organisation has been working for the past seven to eight years to empower kids to achieve their full potential.

Interested persons, who wish to create an impact in their community and be a part of the literacy programme, can directly apply to Teach for Change on their website. After the screening and selection process, volunteers would be provided the necessary teacher training before their deployment in schools.

Pega Teach for Chang targets to work in 400 government schools in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Chennai and Begaluru. More details can be had from V.L. Narasimham Rajana on the mobile no. 88672 67121.