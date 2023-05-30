Visakhapatnam: TDP will implement all promises made in election manifesto, says Ganta

May 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that the party manifesto announced by the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the party Mahanadu (party’s 42nd conclave) in Rajamahendravaram, was being hailed by the people.

Addressing a media conference along with TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, at the party office, here, he said that the manifesto was prepared after taking into consideration the opinions of all sections of people, for which a committee was formed. A revised manifesto would be announced after incorporating some more issues.

Referring to the criticism by the YSR Congress Party leaders on the TDP manifesto, Mr. Srinivasa Rao described the six issues introduced in the manifesto as ‘super six’. Contrary to the claims of the YSR Congress Party government that it had done wonders during its four-year rule, the State was caught in a debt trap, he alleged.

The TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had made tall claims of convincing the Centre on Special Category Status(SCS), was only falling at the feet of the Centre, instead of insisting on its implementation, during his visits to Delhi. The YSR Congress Party government has also failed to implement its promise on abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implementation of total prohibition.

He wondered as to how Mr. Jagan could approach women for votes, as he failed to implement the promise of total prohibition. Contrary to the promise of reduction in power tariff, the YSRCP government had hiked the power tariff seven times in the last four years, he alleged. The benefit of the ‘Amma vodi’ scheme was now being restricted to only child.

The YSRCP government had commenced its rule with the demolition of the ‘Praja Vedika’, and there was no development in the last four years, he alleged. The TDP would launch a campaign on the title: “Save Andhra Pradesh”, under the leadership of Mr. Naidu to end the rule of Mr. Jagan.

The TDP MLA said that the people were no longer ready to believe the YSR Congress Party government. He said that Mr. Naidu would implement all the promises made in the party manifesto.

The TDP leaders performed ‘palabhishekam’ (worshipping with milk) to a cutout of Mr. Naidu, at the party office, hailing the announcements made by him in the party manifesto.