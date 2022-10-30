Visakhapatnam: TDP will continue to stage protests against ‘unauthorised’ constructions at Rushikonda, says former MLA

Gandi Babji criticises the preventive arrest of the TDP leaders

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 30, 2022 20:17 IST

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gandi Babji criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for trying to stop the TDP leaders from organising protests over the alleged violation of environmental norms at Rushikonda. He also found fault with IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath’s statements supporting constructing a camp office for the Chief Minister at Rushikonda.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Babji said that the State Government with the help of police have made preventive arrests 24 hours before the scheduled protest, which was totally undemocratic. The police have gone to the houses of the leaders, took them into custody, late in the night, and shifted them to the police station. Any one in the country can protest, if government commits something wrong, he said. He said that the party would continue its protests against the government over the violations being committed at Rushikonda.

