Visakhapatnam: TDP terms MLA Karanam Dharmasri’s resignation a farce

‘He is trying to provoke people of North Andhra region’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 09, 2022 04:00 IST

A file photo of Karanam Dharmasri addressing the media. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency President, Palla Srinivasa Rao said that people from North Andhra region would have really appreciated if the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs had resigned over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation row. He was responding over the proposed resignation of Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri demanding the shifting of Executive capital to Visakhapatnam. Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Dharmasri’s proposed resignation in the Speaker’s format was a farce and he was trying to provoke the people of North Andhra.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Saturday, he said that farmers from Amaravati region had given their lands for developing a capital city, which is for all the people of the State, but not for one region. When those farmers are coming out in a rally to have darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam, it is our responsibility to welcome them, but not to oppose, he said.

NH extension

He also took exception to the authorities concerend and the government changing the masterplan of NH-16 passing through Gajuwaka. The road has been suddenly enhanced from 60 to 80 metres. This would create lot of problems for small land owners who would lose chunk of their lands abutting the highway, he said. The TDP leader further added that the extension of the NH is not uniformed and it is only focussing on Gajuwaka constituency.

TDP corporator Peela Srinivasa Rao was present.

