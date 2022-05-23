Visakhapatnam: TDP seeks withdrawal of fee for participation in summer sports camps

‘Move will deprive children of weaker sections of honing their skills’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the ‘pay and play’ system for participation in the summer sports training camps being organised this year.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao expressed concern that the move would deprive children of weaker sections of honing their skills during their summer vacations. The summer sports camps were being organised by the Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh free of cost for over six decades.

The parents of economically weaker sections were hesitating to admit their children in summer camps in view of the introduction of fee. The decline in enrolment of children at the summer camps was attributed to this aspect.

The coaches of SAAP and District Sports Authority were collecting a minimum of ₹1,000 and maximum of ₹3,000 from each student as entry fee from each student. The summer camps were not conducted during the last two years in view of the pandemic situation. Students from poor and middle class families undergo free training in 35 to 45 different sports events every year.

Though the prospective participants were thrilled that the camps would be held this year, the announcement on collection of entry fee has dampened their spirits. He said that the government was planning to utilise the money collected for the maintenance of playgrounds and swimming pools.

He demanded that proposal be withdrawn immediately.