Visakhapatnam: TDP SC Cell leaders stage protest against ‘murder’ of MLC’s former driver

May 22, 2022 20:34 IST

They demand immediate arrest of MLC in the case

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliament SC Cell leaders staged a protest at the Ambedkar statue, at LIC Circle, on Sunday protesting against the murder of driver V. Subramanyam and demanding immediate arrest of MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar.

The participants garlanded the statue and raised slogans denouncing the MLC for his alleged involvement in the murder of the driver.

SC Cell president B. Govind alleged that the MLC’ s driver Subramanyam had quit his job as the MLC was harassing him as the driver knew his ‘shady dealings’ and ‘anti-social’ activities. The MLC sent his supporter to the driver’s house and called him to an isolated place and got him murdered in the dark.

The accused informed the driver’s parents that their son was killed in a road accident. He took the body in his car and asked his parents to rush through the final rites. The victim’s parents and wife resisted and the MLC fled the scene, leaving the body and his car.

The SC Cell leaders alleged that the number of attacks, murders and rapes of dalits had increased after the YSR Congress Party came to power. They also demanded stringent punishment of the guilty, handing over of the case to the CID, provision of a house and payment of compensation to the victim’s family.

SC Cell representatives P. Jayaraju , BC cell leaders Tammina Vijay Kumar, Kota Naresh, N. Appa Rao, Mortha Raja Rao, Urukuti Ganesh, Podugu Kumar and Villuri Tirumala Devi were among those who participated in the protest.