Visakhapatnam: TDP recalls services of Abul Kalam Azad

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 11, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 134th birth anniversary of the first Union Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was celebrated at the Telugu Desam Party office here on Friday.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao and State general secretary Md. Nazeer said that Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was one among the top leaders, who were in the forefront of the freedom struggle. He had highlighted the importance of education for the progress of the nation, they said.

Privatisation of steel plant

Later, the TDP leaders staged a protest with placards at the party office against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and said that the Prime Minister should roll back the decision on sale of the VSP during his tour of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Condemning the arrest of trade union leaders, who were protesting against privatisation of VSP, they alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was not giving the freedom to stage peaceful protests and described it as a ‘murder of democracy’.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

TDP Minority Cell president Sheik Rahamatullah, general secretary Md. Ghouse, State Minority Cell vice-president Abdul Rahaman, organising secretary Zafarulla and Visakha Parliament Women’s Committee president Noorjahan Begum were among those who participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app