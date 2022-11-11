Visakhapatnam: TDP recalls services of Abul Kalam Azad

The 134th birth anniversary of the first Union Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was celebrated at the Telugu Desam Party office here on Friday.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao and State general secretary Md. Nazeer said that Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was one among the top leaders, who were in the forefront of the freedom struggle. He had highlighted the importance of education for the progress of the nation, they said.

Privatisation of steel plant

Later, the TDP leaders staged a protest with placards at the party office against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and said that the Prime Minister should roll back the decision on sale of the VSP during his tour of the city.

Condemning the arrest of trade union leaders, who were protesting against privatisation of VSP, they alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was not giving the freedom to stage peaceful protests and described it as a ‘murder of democracy’.

TDP Minority Cell president Sheik Rahamatullah, general secretary Md. Ghouse, State Minority Cell vice-president Abdul Rahaman, organising secretary Zafarulla and Visakha Parliament Women’s Committee president Noorjahan Begum were among those who participated in the protest.