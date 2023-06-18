ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders take out ‘Save Vizag’ rally

June 18, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘State government failing to protect the lives of people’

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) conducted a massive rally in the name of ‘Save Vizag’ here on Sunday. The protest was taken out condemning the recent incidents, including the killing of a Class X student in Bapatla district, kidnap of YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s family and an auditor.

Senior TDP leaders, including Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and P.V.G.R. Naidu (Gana Babu), members from TDP Mahila wing and TNSF took part in the rally. Holding placards, the TDP leaders raised slogans of “Save Vizag” and also against the State Government for allegedly failing to protect the lives of people.

During the rally, the TDP leaders said that steps should be taken to save the city from land grabbers, kidnappers, ganja peddlers and rowdy-sheeters.

The leaders alleged that even the number of crimes, land grabbing and anti-social activities have increased after the YSRCP formed the government. While ganja peddling and usage has seen a substantial increase, there was no safety for women, they stated.

The rally was taken out from the TDP office at Daspalla Hills to the Mahatma Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office. After reaching the Gandhi Statue, the TDP leaders lit candles and raised slogans.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao blamed the ruling party for the deterioration of law and order in the State.

