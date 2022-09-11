Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders seek action against Gudivada MLA for his ‘derogatory’ remarks against Naidu

They submit a representation to the Duvvada police

They submit a representation to the Duvvada police

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) representatives submitted a representation to the Duvvada police seeking action against Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani from the YSR Congress Party for his alleged derogatory statements against former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, here on Sunday.

Corporator of Ward 87 Bonda Jagan has given the representation along with former MLA and TDP Gajuwaka Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao along with other TDP corporators. In the letter, the TDP leaders alleged that the MLA on September 8 had used filthy, derogatory and abusive words against Mr. Naidu and former Minister Nara Lokesh. The leaders have asked the police to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action against the MLA.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that police are booking cases when someone uploads a post on social media and wondered why they are hesitant to take action. He demanded that the police initiate action immediately.

Effigy burnt

Earlier, the TDP leaders burnt an effigy of the Gudivada MLA at the Seven Hills Hospital Junction. Members of TNSF, Mahila members and others were present.