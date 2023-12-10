Visakhapatnam TDP leaders identify 50 acre space for ‘Yuvagalam’ public meeting of Nara Lokesh

December 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from Visakhapatnam have identified a 50 acre space near Polipalli village at the bordering areas of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts for the public meeting of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’. The meeting is tentatively scheduled on December 20. Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder-president K. Pawan Kalyan are expected to take part in the event.

The TDP leaders are taking required permissions for the event. As per the leaders, a ‘Bhumi Puja’ will be performed at the venue at 12.01 p.m on December 11 (Monday)s. TDP State President, K Atchannaidu will be attending the ‘Bhumi Puja’ along with all senior leaders including Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and others.

Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’ will be entering Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district on December 11. It is expected to enter Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam district on December 18.

