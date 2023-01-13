ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders celebrate Bhogi by burning G.O. no. 1 copies in bonfire

January 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘People are not happy over the state of affairs and will teach a lesson to YSRCP in the next election’

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) celebrated Bhogi at the TDP office by burning the copies of G.O. no. 1 that bans public meetings on roads. The leaders said that High Court gave a jolt to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by suspending. the G.O.

Speaking during the programme, former MLA & TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government reminds him of the British rule which focussed on suppressing the freedom fighters. He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was unaware of how a democratic country would function. He said that people were not at all happy over the state of affairs and would teach the YSRCP a lesson in the coming elections.

A number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took part in Bhogi celebrations organised by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao near his house at Pandurangapuram here on Friday.

Similarly, YSRCP leaders organised Bhogi by lighting bonfire at the party office at Maddilapalem on Friday. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath attended the programme as the chief guest.

Colourful rangolis were drawn in the front yards, while gangireddulu and haridasulu performed during the programme adding to the festive atmosphere. Woman and children took part in cultural programmes as part of the festival.

