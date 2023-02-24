Visakhapatnam: TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu seeks recall of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

February 24, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has demanded recall of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy accusing him of ‘converting the university’ into an ‘office of the YSR Congress Party’.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that Prof. Prasad Reddy and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy had held a meeting with private college managements at a hotel in the city and ‘threatened to get their institutions closed, if they failed to impress upon their students and staff to vote for the ruling party candidates in the MLC elections’. He claimed that some of the college representatives had called him that night and informed him of the ‘warning’ given to them at the meeting.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that he had written to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday complaining to him about the alleged warning issued to the college managements in violation of the election code, along with clippings of the meeting, which appeared in the media. Copies of the complaint letter were sent to the District Collector and the Election Commission in New Delhi.

He said that while he had received a reply promptly from New Delhi, acknowledging his complaint and assuring him of getting it investigated, the CEO of AP and the District Collector were yet to respond to his complaint.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the reputation of Andhra University, which was scheduled to complete its centenary in three years, was being marred by incidents like sale of ganja packets by security guards of the university. He alleged that the university has literally been reduced to an office of the ruling party as most of the party-based programmes were being held in the university campus.

Appealing to all the Opposition parties to raise their voice against the degradation of the university, the TDP leader wondered as to why the BJP leadership was silent on the issue. He said that former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Mizoram Governor K. Haribabu, who are alumni of Andhra University, should raise their voice on the issue.