Visakhapatnam: TDP indulging in ‘misinformation campaign’ to mar Andhra University reputation, allege Deans

‘The TDP leaders neglected AU to favour a private university owned by a party leader in the city’

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) government, which had diverted the ‘Block Grant’ funds of Andhra University and had “misused crores of rupees” in the name of distribution of ‘Pasupu-Kumkuma’, has no right to talk about the university, Deans Nalla Satyanarayana (CDC), T. Sharon Raju (Guest House) and NAD Paul (Beautification) said in a statement on Monday.

They alleged that the TDP had totally destroyed the education system and weakened the government universities. The YSR Congress Party government is trying to put the education system back on track by weeding out anti-social elements and providing a better learning atmosphere. Drug addicts had converted the vacant and uninhabited areas in the campus to carry out illegal activities and it was found during the clearing of the bushes and shrubs in the university. The TDP leaders were indulging in a false campaign to mar the reputation of Andhra University, they alleged..

They alleged that the TDP leaders had neglected Andhra University to favour a private university owned by a TDP leader in the city. The TDP leaders are silent on the use of drugs and ‘insecurity among students’ in the said private university, they said.

The Deans noted that the open spaces, behind the AU College of Engineering (AUCE), which used to be utilised for anti-social activities for the past several years, were also cleared of bushes and shrubs and undesirable activities were controlled with the help of AU security staff and the police. The bushes were cleared with seven earthmovers during the past 10 days. They said that the public were appreciating the university administration for these measures.

The TDP leaders were unable to digest it and were spreading ‘misinformation campaign’ through social media to mar the reputation of the university.