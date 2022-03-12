Visakhapatnam: TDP floor leader seeks suspension of Ward 86 corporator from the party

‘Koteswara Rao is indulging in anti-party activities’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) floor leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Peela Srinivasa Rao has submitted a representation to party Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president, Palla Srinivasa Rao, requesting him to suspend Ward 86 Corporator (TDP) Lella Koteswara Rao from the party.

In his letter, Mr Peela Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Koteswara Rao has been involved in anti-party activities during the GVMC council meet and speaking on behalf of the YSR Congress Party. He had also met YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy and his son also joined the YSRCP, Mr. Peela Srinivasa Rao alleged. Mr. Peela Srinivasa Rao said that all the TDP corporators have conducted a meeting and passed a resolution seeking suspension of Mr. Koteswara Rao from the party.