Visakhapatnam: TDP celebrates victory of party candidate in North Andhra Graduates’ MLC election

March 19, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam district leaders and activists celebrated the party’s victory in the North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency MLC election, in the city on Sunday. A rally was held as part of the celebration, from the party office to the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC office, via Jagadamba Junction, Saraswati Park and Dabagardens. Later, the leaders and activists garlanded the statue of late N.T. Rama Rao on the RK Beach Road.

On the occasion, senior TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyannarayana Murthy called upon the party activists to work with the same zeal for the success of the party in the 2024 general elections.

The MLC-elect Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao thanked everyone from the 34 Assembly segments in the six districts of his MLC constituency limits.

TDP district president Palla Srinivasa Rao exuded confidence that Nara Chandrababu Naidu would once again become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after the 2024 elections.