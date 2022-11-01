Visakhapatnam-Tata express cancelled on November 6 and 7 to facilitate NI works

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 01, 2022 23:18 IST

The Visakhapatnam-Tata-Visakhapatnam express is being cancelled on November 6 and 7 to facilitate Non-Interlocking works at Dangoaposi station yard for the commissioning of 3rd line in Rajkharsawan-Dangoaposi section in Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway.

Train no. 20816 Visakhapatnam-Tata express, leaving Visakhapatnam on November 6 is cancelled.

Hence in the return direction, 20815 Tata –Visakhapatnam express, leaving Tata on November 7, was also cancelled, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

