Visakhapatnam: take cleanliness of village as your responsibility, Collector tells people

‘Ensure plastic wastes are shifted to recycling centres’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that people must take cleanliness of the village as their responsibility. Speaking about source segregation and home composting techniques, he asked people to turn waste into wealth.

The Collector took part in a ‘Grama Sabha’ (Meeting with villagers) as part of Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme at Anandapuram here on Tuesday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that two dustbins are being distributed to all households. Green is for wet waste and blue is for dry waste, he said. He said that people must ensure that plastic wastes are shifted to recyling centres. He said that most of the wastes are being generated by commercial buildings/complexes and the authorities concerned should ensure the wastes are properly shifted to recyling units.

He asked the authorities to conduct awareness campaigns on cleanliness. He also enquired about the condition of sanitation in the village, equipment and manpower with the Sachivalayam staff. Later, he took part in saplings plantation programme with the locals.

District Panchayat Officer V. Krishna Kumari was present.