Visakhapatnam: take care of health through regular exercise, people urged

GVMC Commissioner flags off walk on Beach Road

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha called upon people to take care of their health through regular walking and other physical exercises.

Mr. Lakshmisha flagged off an awareness walk on ‘Love your heart’, organised by ANU Institute of Neuro and Cardiac Science, at the Kali temple on Beach Road here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Lakshmisha said that life has become fast-paced and lack of exercise is turning out to be stressful for a majority of people. He called upon them to walk regularly to keep health problems at bay.

Dr. G. Ramesh, hospital chairman, also spoke.

Flash mob

A flash mob presented by the hospital staff and walkers attracted the gathering.

K.S.L.G. Sastry, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GVMC, Ramesh, centre head of ANU Hospital, ,and Satya Venkat, marketing in-charge, were present.