Visakhapatnam: take action against those responsible for wasting financial and manpower resources, Indian Coast Guard asks officials

July 30, 2022 23:56 IST

Officials from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has written a letter to the GVMC Commissioner, District Collector as well as Police Commissioner, recommending stringent action against those responsible for wasting financial and manpower resources.

In the letter, the CG officials have asked the officials to ensure that the police may provide positive confirmation prior to seeking services of ICG for search operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Commandant D.P.V.A. Trinadh said that after receiving request from III Town police over missing of 21-year-old Sai Priya at R.K Beach, the CG has deployed three ICG ships and one helicopter for search operations between July 25 and 27. However, the information received was false and later the woman was traced.