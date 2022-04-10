Visakhapatnam: Swachh Survekshan activities will be organised every Sunday, says GVMC Commissioner

April 10, 2022 19:35 IST

‘People should cooperate in keeping the city clean’

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to create awareness on Swachh Survekshan 2022, officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) conducted a 2K Run from Kali Matha Temple at Beach Road here on Sunday.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, GVMC staff, brand ambassdors of Swachh Bharat and citizens took part in the run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Lakshmisha said that every Sunday, the corporation would conduct activities related to Swachh Survekshan on Beach Road. He appealed to people to participate in Citizen Feedback organised as part of the Swachh Survekshan survey to ensure Visakhapatnam leads in the feedback. He also sought cooperation from people, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs and corporators to keep the city clean. He also requested citizens to cooperate in the fight against plastic menace apart from involving in home composting.