ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: support P.V.N. Madhav in MLC election, BJP urges voters

January 21, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the voters to support MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav in the forthcoming North Andhra MLC elections. An interactive session with the voters was organised by the party here on Friday. Speaking during the meeting, BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the State Government was supplying poor quality essential commodities, including rice, to the people. The BJP would intensify protests on the issue soon. He also demanded that the government make sure they have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on the vehicles supplying ration. BJP leaders Raveendra Medapati was present

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US