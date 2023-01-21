HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: support P.V.N. Madhav in MLC election, BJP urges voters

January 21, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the voters to support MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav in the forthcoming North Andhra MLC elections. An interactive session with the voters was organised by the party here on Friday. Speaking during the meeting, BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the State Government was supplying poor quality essential commodities, including rice, to the people. The BJP would intensify protests on the issue soon. He also demanded that the government make sure they have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on the vehicles supplying ration. BJP leaders Raveendra Medapati was present

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.