Visakhapatnam: support P.V.N. Madhav in MLC election, BJP urges voters

January 21, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the voters to support MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav in the forthcoming North Andhra MLC elections. An interactive session with the voters was organised by the party here on Friday. Speaking during the meeting, BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the State Government was supplying poor quality essential commodities, including rice, to the people. The BJP would intensify protests on the issue soon. He also demanded that the government make sure they have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on the vehicles supplying ration. BJP leaders Raveendra Medapati was present