Visakhapatnam student’s science project selected for national contest

December 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan student A. Haricharan’s science project `Photo Voltaic Agribot’ was selected for national-level science exhibition, to be organised in Delhi by the Central Board of School Education in 2024. He had first exhibited the project at the regional science exhibition held at Nalanda Vidyaniketan in Vijayawada. Out of 52 projects from 30 schools across the State, Haricharan’s project was selected on behalf of the State at the national level.

As per the project, the device converts light into electricity, helping farmers in ploughing, sowing and irrigation.

