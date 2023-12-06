HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam student’s science project selected for national contest

December 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan student A. Haricharan’s science project `Photo Voltaic Agribot’ was selected for national-level science exhibition, to be organised in Delhi by the Central Board of School Education in 2024. He had first exhibited the project at the regional science exhibition held at Nalanda Vidyaniketan in Vijayawada. Out of 52 projects from 30 schools across the State, Haricharan’s project was selected on behalf of the State at the national level.

As per the project, the device converts light into electricity, helping farmers in ploughing, sowing and irrigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.