Visakhapatnam students bag prizes at INTACH’s poster making competition

P. Durga Pranathi of Sri Prakash Vidya Niketan school, one of the 10 national winners, made a poster on the Undavalli caves of Amaravati

Updated - July 22, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 07:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Sri Prakash Vidya Niketan school won national and regional level prizes in the All India Poster Making Competition held by INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) aimed at promoting the spirit of appreciation, exploration and cultural education.

The competition with the theme ‘any one lesser-known built heritage of your region’ was open to students of classes VII to IX, who had to make posters on any unique heritage site of their respective region, either a fort, palace, place of worship, civic building, educational institution, etc.

P. Durga Pranathi of Class IX, one of the 10 national winners, made a poster on the Undavalli caves of Amaravati. She was awarded the prize in Delhi by INTACH principal director Purnima Datt, chairman Anup K. Pujari, and co-founder L.K. Gupta. Ch. Bhavagnya of Class VIII was one among the regional winners.

The winners were taken on a heritage tour of Delhi to visit the Prime Minister’s Museum, Anand Gram and Humayun Tomb, among others, to understand and appreciate the rich cultural heritage of India, according to a statement issued by the school on Monday.

Sri Prakash Vidya Niketan director Chitturi Vasu Prakash congratulated the winners.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / students

