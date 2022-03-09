Visakhapatnam: students and staff must carry ID cards, says AU Vice-Chancellor

‘Visitors should take permission at security office’

‘Visitors should take permission at security office’

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that students, teachers and non-teaching staff of AU should carry identity cards compulsorily. Addressing a review meeting with Deans and officers here on Tuesday, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that visitors to the university should take permission at the security office before entering the offices. He also said that entry was allowed only to authorised persons such as students, research scholars, teaching and non-teaching members who carry ID cards, issued by the university.