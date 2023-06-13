Visakhapatnam student reaches three international borders on bicycle

June 13, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B. Sai Sampath, a final year B.A. Travel and Tourism student of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College went on an awareness campaign on his bicycle, with the motto of: “Say no to drugs”. He started on his tour on May 8 from Visakhapatnam, visiting the borders of Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. Covering nearly 2,000 km on bicycle, he completed his 25 days journey on June 2. He created a record for being the youngest person from the Telugu States to reach three borders on bicycle, according to a statement issued by the college. He usually took rest in a tent at petrol pumps. He rode through Srikakulam, and visited various places in Odisha and West Bengal before reaching the Bangladesh border on the 16th day. He met the Border Security Force(BSF) jawans there. On the 24th day, he reached the Bhutan border and from there he continued his journey and reached the Nepal border on June 2.

He collected the currencies of Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal as souvenirs during his tour.

Sampath says that it was a great experience interacting with people from different walks of life, who helped him by providing him food and accommodation during his expedition. He plans to continue such adventures in future.

He thanked college Secretary and Correspondent G. Madhu Kumar for providing consistent support and guidance.

