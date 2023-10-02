HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam student gets US $3000 in Toyota Dream Car Contest

October 02, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Prakash Educational Institutions celebrated the success of their students at the ‘Toyota Dream Car Contest’ at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Monday. The event was a celebration of creativity, artistry, and talent, and it marked a significant milestone in the journey of the young artists.

The event commenced with a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Director of Sri Prakash Group Chitturi Vasu Prakash paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The evening unfolded with a performance by the young artists of the Music & Dance Club, Tarang. A live school band took the audience on a musical journey with their electrifying performance.

The guests JeejaValsaraj, Director, Coastal Corporation Ltd., Ch. Raghavendra Rao, Chairman, Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Ltd., Dr. Radhakrishna, chief consultant paediatrics, Giggles hospital, and V. Ramesh, a contemporary artist, shared their insights.

The highlight of the evening was the celebration of the outstanding success of the Toyota Dream Car Contest. From an overwhelming number of over seven lakh entries from 90 countries, 26 entries were chosen for recognition, with one of them hailing from Sri Prakash. V. Sruthi Manojna, the national best finalist at the Toyota Dream Car Contest, was awarded an Amazon gift voucher worth US $ 3000, bringing laurels to the Sri Prakash fraternity

National winners P. Durga Pranathi and N. Charvisree were also honoured for their exceptional contributions.

Prakashite B. Rushil was celebrated for his success as an international skater, winning four gold medals in the 2023 World Skate Oceania Artistic Championship/Pacific Cup.

