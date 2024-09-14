GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam student emerges finalist of Toyota Dream Car Contest

Published - September 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

P. Lakshmi Sahasra, a Class VIII student from Sri Prakash, Visakhapatnam, emerged as the one of the finalists in the ‘17th Toyota Dream Car Contest’. Toyota Dream Car Contest is conducted every year for children under 15 years. This year the theme of the contest was ‘Your Dream Car’, inviting children from across the country to unleash their creativity by illustrating and making a sketch of their dream cars.

“From around seven lakh entries across 90 countries, 26 entries were chosen for recognition, only one from India, from our Sri Prakash,” the school authorities said in a release on Saturday. State Head of A.P. Toyota, Kirloskar Motors, Nikhil Babladi, awarded, Lakshmi Sahasra, with a trophy and a cash award of $3,000 dollars. Director of the school, Chitturi Vasu Prakash, congratulated all the students.

