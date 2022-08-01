Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: strive to provide uncontaminated information, US diplomat urges journalists

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 01, 2022 19:44 IST
David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, said disinformation threatens democracy and has called upon the journalists to strive to disseminate uncontaminated information because the responsible citizens form opinions based on the information provided by the media.

He was delivering the keynote address at a national conference on ‘Countering Disinformation’ at American Corner, Andhra University, here on Monday.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Osmania University, and the Department of Journalism, Andhra University, in association with the US Consulate General, Hyderabad.

He went ahead to say that unfortunately, sometimes the disinformation comes from the legitimate media outlets. Not out of malice, but because we are swimming in a sea of information – some of which is true and some of which is false, he observed.

He appreciated Osmania University and Andhra University for coming forward to help Telugu television journalists of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to acquire skills to counter disinformation.

Senior Journalist and fact-check trainer Sudhakar Reddy Udumula, Stevenson Kohir, Head, Department of Journalism, Osmania University and D.V.R. Murthy, Head, Department of Journalism, Andhra University, spoke.

