ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Strive to protect the country’s image, police official tells youth

March 24, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

External Affairs Ministry organises ‘University Connect’ in Andhra University as part of G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) Additional Director General of Police N. Sanjay has called upon the youth to adopt a disciplined attitude to protect the country’s image.

Mr. Sanjay, who was the chief guest at a national-level programme titled ‘University Connect’, organised by the Union Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Andhra University as part of the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting here on Friday, said that youth should demonstrate the Indian spirit and extend the same to other parts of the world, be it character, education and profession among others. Youth should work hard to bring fame to the country in all fields, and also should learn different languages besides mother tongue., he said.

The MoEA is organising the programme at 75 premier universities in the country, including Andhra University, in Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that it was a matter of pride for every Indian that the G-20 summit being held at various cities including Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Government Special Officer (International Cooperation) Gitesh Sarma said that delegates from most influential countries in the world would attend the G-20 summit. He recalled India’s role in containing the COVID-19 by manufacturing the vaccine.

Students of various colleges participated in the programme at the YVS Murthy Auditorium in the AU College of Engineering Campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US