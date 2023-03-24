Visakhapatnam: Strive to protect the country’s image, police official tells youth

March 24, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) Additional Director General of Police N. Sanjay has called upon the youth to adopt a disciplined attitude to protect the country’s image.

Mr. Sanjay, who was the chief guest at a national-level programme titled ‘University Connect’, organised by the Union Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Andhra University as part of the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting here on Friday, said that youth should demonstrate the Indian spirit and extend the same to other parts of the world, be it character, education and profession among others. Youth should work hard to bring fame to the country in all fields, and also should learn different languages besides mother tongue., he said.

The MoEA is organising the programme at 75 premier universities in the country, including Andhra University, in Andhra Pradesh.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that it was a matter of pride for every Indian that the G-20 summit being held at various cities including Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Government Special Officer (International Cooperation) Gitesh Sarma said that delegates from most influential countries in the world would attend the G-20 summit. He recalled India’s role in containing the COVID-19 by manufacturing the vaccine.

Students of various colleges participated in the programme at the YVS Murthy Auditorium in the AU College of Engineering Campus.