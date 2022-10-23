Visakhapatnam: strive to bring out innate talents in children, MLC urges parents

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 23, 2022 20:30 IST

Member of Legislative Council Varudhu Kalyani has called upon parents to strive to bring out the latent talents in their children from a young age.

Participating as the chief guest at the Kids Fashion show and Ramp Walk Junior Model Session II, organised by Queen Events, Ms. Kalyani advised parents to encourage their children to participate in games and sports, debate and other activities and don’t force them to study all the time.

YSRCP leader Pedada Ramani Kumari said that competitions of this kind would help in bringing out the innate talents in children. Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar was present.

Malla Sahiti, an 8th standard pupil of St. Joseph’s Girls High School, secured the first prize in 14-year-old category.

Mrs. India-AP Pydi Rajani, Mrs. Vizag Sangeetha Guruvilla were the judges.

