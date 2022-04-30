Visakhapatnam: street play drives home the message of railway safety

Skit is very informative and nicely narrated by Divisional Cultural Association team, says DRM

Skit is very informative and nicely narrated by Divisional Cultural Association team, says DRM

A ‘Nukkad natak’ (street play) was presented by the Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair Division, in association with the Safety Department and Civil Defence personnel at Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday.

The objective of the street play was to create awareness among people on the dangers of trespassing and open defecation on railway tracks, negligent boarding/deboarding, getting down from trains on mid-sections by chain pulling etc. and thereby prevent deaths on the tracks. The skit drew the attention of passengers, waiting for their trains and those who came to the station to receive their friends and family members.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who participated as the guest, said that the street play was informative and nicely narrated by the Divisional Cultural Association team. It gives the message of the dangers of tresspassing, footboard travel, open defection, selfie spree, climbing on the roof of coaches, etc. The death of a person devastates a family. He said that railway officers and staff were on the forefront to counsel the travelling public with the help of Scouts & Guides, Civil Defence and Labour Unions in association with the State and the district authorities, NGOs, schools, colleges and the general public.

ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, other branch officers and staff were present on the occasion.